Global Masterbatch (Color, Additive, White, Black, Filler) Market 2017-2022: Focus on Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textile & Agriculture - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Masterbatch Market by Type (Color, Additive, White, Black, Filler), Polymer (PP, LDPE & LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PET, PUR, PS), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global masterbatch market was valued at USD 10.45 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 13.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The replacement of metals by plastics in the automotive application and widely preferred coloring method are factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global masterbatch market.

On the basis of type, the global masterbatch market has been classified into color, additive, white, black, and filler. The color segment is expected to lead the global masterbatch market during the forecast period, followed by the white segment. The color segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, owing to the increasing usage of coloring in packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, textile, agriculture, and others applications.

Based on polymer, the global masterbatch market has been segmented into PP, LDPE & LLDPE, HDPE, PET, PVC, PUR, PS and others. The LDPE & LLDPE segment is expected to be the fastest-growing polymer segment, as it offers greater efficiency, smoothness, and dispersion properties to the end-use applications of plastic goods.

Based on application, the global masterbatch market has been segmented into packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, textile, agriculture, and others. The packaging segment is the largest application segment of the global masterbatch market. Masterbatch is used in the packaging application for goods utilized at the retail, industrial, and institutional levels.

On the basis of region, the global masterbatch market has been classified into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for masterbatch. Rapid industrialization and improved living standards are factors expected to drive the demand for masterbatch in this region. In addition, the increasing applicability of masterbatch in the packaging application is further expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific masterbatch market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Masterbatch Market, By Type

7 Masterbatch Market, By Polymer

8 Masterbatch Market, By Application

9 Masterbatch Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

A. Schulman, Inc.

AF Color

Alok Masterbatch

Americhem Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Astra Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Changzhou Pulaike Hongmei Masterbatch Co., Ltd.

Clariant AG

Constab Polyolefin Additives GmbH

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft M.B.H.

High Technology Masterbatches S.L

Hubron (International) Ltd.

Meilian Chemical Co., Ltd.

O'Neil Color & Compounding

Penn Color, Inc.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Polyone Corporation

Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd

Rajiv Plastics Industries (RPI)

RTP Company

Tosaf Group

Vanetti S.P.A

