Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (Ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), an independent European audiovisual content platform, announces entering into exclusive discussions with a view to acquiring CC&C, Clarke Costelle Co, the producers of the "Apocalypse" series of documentaries, from its founding partners.

Founded in 2001, CC&C is an audiovisual production company that specializes in history and social programs for international television, notably via the "Apocalypse" brand with series that recount the major events of the 20th century in a vivid manner through the point of view of ordinary people.

A powerful narrative and archive footage often never seen before, restored and put into color thanks to the expertise developed by CC&C are the hallmark of this collection of historical documentaries that have enjoyed record viewing figures in France and 165 other countries.

Following the acquisition of Groupe AB earlier this year, this latest operation is in line with Mediawan's development strategy that aims to make it a leading independent European producer of premium audiovisual content.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses or companies in the traditional and digital media content and entertainment industries in Europe. The Company was formed by Pierre- Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and raised €250 million in April 2016 from an initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

In March 2017, Mediawan acquired Groupe AB and became present in the content and media industries. Founded in 1977, Groupe AB is a leading independent editor, producer and distributor of audiovisual content in French-speaking Europe. It is primarily involved in producing and distributing series, television movies, cartoons and documentaries and in editing TV channels and bundled digital services. The group has a portfolio of 19 channels, widely distributed in French-speaking Europe and Africa. Groupe AB is one of the largest and most diversified content managers in France, with about 12,000 hours of programming in library and internal production of about 80 hours per year. In 2016, Groupe AB achieved adjusted revenues and EBITDA of, respectively, €160m and €37m.

Further information is available on Mediawan's website (www.mediawan.fr) and on Groupe AB's website (www.groupe-ab.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606005820/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAWAN

investors@mediawan.eu

press@mediawan.eu

or

NewCap

Investor Relations

Marc Willaume, +33 1 44 71 00 13

mediawan@newcap.eu

or

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau, +33 1 44 71 98 55

mediawan@newcap.eu