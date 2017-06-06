Opinion Health Study Shows NHS Holds Key to Number 10 in Upcoming General Election

LONDON, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Health matters most as Great Britain heads to the polls on Thursday

As the country prepares for yet another General Election, the upcoming Brexit negotiations are seen to be the defining factor. However, according to a recent study conducted by Opinion Health, a London-based healthcare research organisation, it is the National Health Service, not Brexit which is at the forefront of people's minds when they go to the polls this Thursday.

The study reveals that when presented with a choice of ranking the top five of 15 priorities for the next elected Government, a staggering 87% chose the NHS and only 51% Brexit. Additionally, 33% of all respondents ranked the NHS as the first priority and 24% Brexit.The economy and education follow at quite some distance with just 10% and 4% of respondents respectively considering these as the first priorities for the newly electedGovernment.

When asked to rate which Government will be most able to manage the NHS during the next term of office, 48% of the respondents believes that a Labour overall majority will do anexcellent or goodjob compared with just 31% for the Conservatives. By contrast, respondents trust the Conservatives more than Labour to manage and deliver a successful Brexit (45% vs. 37% of respondents respectively think that the Conservatives vs. Labour would do anexcellent or goodjob). Almost two-thirds of respondents, however, would welcome a final say on the terms of the deal negotiated for Brexit, and 27% would consider casting a tactical vote on Thursday to avoid a hard Brexit.

Public opinion regarding the benefits of Brexit for the NHS is divided. The study shows an even split among those who think Brexit will be eithergoodorbadfor the NHS, with just under 40% of respondents on each side. People recognise the current pressure on NHS services with 79% saying that demand for healthcare services and treatments in their locality has increased since 2010 when the Conservatives came to power. However, only 12% of respondents think the NHS has improved in that timeframe. Lack of funding, an ageing population and lack of front-line staff are reported as the main contributing factors to the increased pressure on NHS services and delivery.

About Opinion Health

Opinion Health is a healthcare research organisation based in London, UK and is member of the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA) and Association of Qualitative Research (AQR). Combining strong healthcare expertise with sound qualitative and quantitative research and analytical knowledge, Opinion Health helps organisations plan, implement and execute strategic decisions as well as guide policy-decision making. Opinion Health achieves this by putting patients and key healthcare stakeholders always at the centre of its research.

About the study

Research conducted online among a nationally representative sample of 1,500 members of the general public aged 18+ across the UK between 27 May and 1 June, 2017. Data tables available on request.