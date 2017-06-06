sprite-preloader
06.06.2017
Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, June 6

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2017, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed under special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 20,338,686 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation has been renewed. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 21 March 2017

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com

Contact for queries:

Name: Natalia de Sousa, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 837 846


© 2017 PR Newswire