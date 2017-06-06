

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines will suspend flights to Venezuela next month, becoming the latest airline to end or reduce service to the Latin American country that is grappling with violent political protests and economic chaos.



United Airlines said that effective July 1, it will end daily service between Houston and Caracas due to low demand.



'Because our Houston-Caracas service is not meeting our financial expectations we have decided to suspend it, effective July 1,' United spokesman Charles Hobart said.



Other airlines, including Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, have significantly reduced flights to socialist Venezuela since 2014. These carriers have asked the U.S. Department of Transportation for antitrust immunity so as to discuss ways to retrieve the $3.8 billion owed by Venezuela to the airlines.



Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA, Grupo Aeromexico SAB and Deutsche Lufthansa AG have also suspended flights to Venezuela.



Venezuela has the world's largest oil reserves, but its state-run oil company is deep in debt following the decline in oil production and the plunge in crude oil prices.



The Venezuelan government has faced almost two months of anti-government protests against the policies and actions taken by the Nicolas Maduro regime.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX