sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.06.2017 | 17:56
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, June 6

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 May 2017 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets
Sberbank9.82
Lukoil7.64
PZU6.94
Garanti Bank4.58
Magnit3.90
Tatneft Pao3.80
Novatek3.70
Mail.ru3.06
OTP Bank3.01
Alrosa2.85

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 May 2017 was as follows:

Russia61.58
Poland13.93
Turkey13.38
Romania4.95
Hungary3.78
Czech rep3.33
Greece3.27
Other European2.69
Cash & Equivalents-6.91

© 2017 PR Newswire