Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

London, June 6
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 May 2017 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|9.82
|Lukoil
|7.64
|PZU
|6.94
|Garanti Bank
|4.58
|Magnit
|3.90
|Tatneft Pao
|3.80
|Novatek
|3.70
|Mail.ru
|3.06
|OTP Bank
|3.01
|Alrosa
|2.85
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 May 2017 was as follows:
|Russia
|61.58
|Poland
|13.93
|Turkey
|13.38
|Romania
|4.95
|Hungary
|3.78
|Czech rep
|3.33
|Greece
|3.27
|Other European
|2.69
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.91