Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 May 2017 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 9.82 Lukoil 7.64 PZU 6.94 Garanti Bank 4.58 Magnit 3.90 Tatneft Pao 3.80 Novatek 3.70 Mail.ru 3.06 OTP Bank 3.01 Alrosa 2.85

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 May 2017 was as follows: