DEADLINE APPROACHING: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Amyris, Inc. ("Amyris" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AMRS). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between March 2, 2017 and April 17, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the June 19, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Amyris during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Amyris made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that in the first quarter of 2017, the Company made a decision to take an equity stake in one of Blue California's affiliates that focused on the sweetener market instead of cash payment under the license agreement; that due to this decision Amyris would be unable to recognize $10 million in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 revenue from the license agreement with Blue California; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news was announced, Amyris' stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

