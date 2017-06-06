SOUTH BEND, IN--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - Today, Mike Klaer has been proudly announced as the President of Twinlode Corporation, a leading supplier of high-density storage systems. In this role, Klaer will play a significant part in leading the company's efforts to build the company as global material handling systems integrator. The company remains committed to providing innovative and automated solutions that will meet the end-users' needs in the diverse industries Twinlode serves.

"I am proud to take on this role, and I am honored to have been able to grow with Twinlode," said Mike Klaer, president and co-owner of Twinlode Corporation. "Demand for efficient material handling solutions is at an all-time high, and Twinlode is looking forward to meeting that demand by providing solutions to increase the end-user's productivity."

Previously, Klaer served as the vice president and co-owner of Twinlode Corporation, where he played an integral role in developing strategic partners helping establish Twinlode as one of the top 60 suppliers within the beverage industry. Prior to Twinlode Corporation, he was a sales engineer at Handling Technologies Inc since 1997. Klaer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Ball State University.

For more than 20 years, Twinlode has provided storage solutions for warehouse management within the food and beverage industry. Its complete storage solutions continue to help trim warehouse expenses and reduce handling costs, ultimately increasing productivity. Twinlode serves many industries including automotive, beverage, building products, bulk product handling, dairy, food processing, food service, grocery, import/export facilities, perishable commodities, petroleum, chemicals and paints, pharmaceuticals, third-party logistics and more.

Additional information on Twinlode is available at http://www.twinlode.com, on Twitter @Twinlode and on LinkedIn.

About Twinlode Corporation:

Twinlode is a leading supplier of high-density storage systems, specializing in the beverage, produce and food processing industries. It offers a full line of storage rack solutions, including drive-in/drive-thru, push back, pallet flow and case/carton flow rack systems and selective and cantilever storage racks. For more information, please visit http://www.twinlode.com.

