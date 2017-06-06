North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Market , Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Market By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene & Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

According to North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022, North America oil & gas pipeline market is projected to reach $ 15.21 billion by 2022.

In 2015, natural gas was the second largest energy source and accounted for 31.50% share in primary energy consumption. United States become a net exporter of LNG in 2016, with nearly 50 BCF of LNG being exported to Brazil, Chile, UAE, China, France and Japan, during January to June 2016. In North America, Canada accounted for 77.40% of total proved oil reserves, while the US garnered 81.9% of total proved gas reserves in 2015, according to BP statistical report.

US accounts for around 24.4 TCM of shale gas reserves, followed by Mexico (19.3 TCM) and Canada (11 TCM). US and Canada are the centers of shale gas developments in North America, due to factors like accessible formations and large proven reserves. Moreover, these countries have advanced drilling and fracturing technologies, piping and refining infrastructure, which provides easy access to the markets. Magnitude of upstream exploration and production taking place in North America is anticipated to surge oil & gas pipeline market in North America in the coming years.

Few of the leading players in North America oil & gas pipeline market include Kinder Morgan Inc., Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips, National Oilwell Varco, EVRAZ North America and General Electric.



North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses:



Market Size & Share Forecast

Regional and Country Market Analysis

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Midstream, Upstream & Downstream), By Type (SAW, ERW, Seamless, Polyethylene % Composite) and By Region Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends & Developments



Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure

Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure

Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network

Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments

Demand from Downstream Applications

Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook



5. North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



- Chevron Corporation

- ConocoPhillips

- EVRAZ North America

- General Electric

- Kinder Morgan Inc.

- National Oilwell Varco



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tlpl73/north_america_oil





