Global Baby Monitor Market to Post CAGRS of 10.16% and 12.32% in Terms of Unit Shipment and Revenue, Respectively, During 2016-2022

By format: Audio only, audio and video (fixed video, pan-and-tilt), movement/motion detection (under-the-mattress, diaper attachment, smart wearables, and others)

Audio only, audio and video (fixed video, pan-and-tilt), movement/motion detection (under-the-mattress, diaper attachment, smart wearables, and others) Based on connectivity: Corded/Wired and cordless/wireless

Based on connectivity: Corded/Wired and cordless/wireless
Based on transmission signal: Analog and digital

By distribution channel: Retail (child specialty stores, mass market players, boutiques, and electronics and electrical stores), and online stores

By Geography: APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America

The 168-page report includes exclusive information about market size, trends, drivers, restraints, geographical analysis, and key vendors in the global baby monitors market.

The world is witnessing an increase in the number of dual-income households both in developed and developing markets due to an increased desire for standard living. For example, according to the US Department of Labor, the number of dual-income household in the US increased from 25% in 1960 to 60% in 2012. Further, in 2012, 59% of families with children had two working parents in the US, as per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. With reduced leisure time and increased working pressure, baby monitors have become indispensable for working parents. Further, an increasing penetration of baby monitors coupled with an increase in the per capita disposable income among households in the developing market is a major reason for an increased spending on baby monitors.

In 2016, audio and video segment leads the growth in market revenue

The need for real-time interaction between parents and babies is a major factor for the high adoption of audio and video baby monitors.

According to the analysts at Beige Market Intelligence, the audio-only segment accounted for more than 45% of the market share and held the leading position in 2016 in terms of unit shipment.

However, in the same year, the audio and video segment contributed largely toward the global baby monitors market in terms of revenue due to the high price of audio and video baby monitors.

Increased influence of digital consumerism to drive retail sales of baby monitors

With increasing internet penetration, several online websites have come to serve parents that seek convenience and easy accessibility to get these products. Also, several parents seek to compare product specifications before they arrive at a purchasing decision. Thus, the internet plays a key role in end-users' purchasing behavior and decisions. The report also outlines other latest trends and factors that are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increased adoption of smart homes, popularity of movement/motion-detection monitors, and introduction of technology-driven products are among the latest trends that are discussed in the report in detail.

APAC and North America to take over the European market

In 2016, Europe was the largest market for baby monitors due to the high penetration of baby monitors in many Western European countries. The demand for baby monitors is majorly concentrated in countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. However, Nordic countries such as Denmark, Finland, and Sweden have low popularity and penetration of these devices. The market demand for baby monitors in APAC and North America will take over Europe in terms of both value and unit shipment, respectively, during the forecast period.

Market growth potential likely to attract new vendors during the forecast period

As the global baby monitors market present a lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, which is expected to make it highly consolidated, predicts the analyst team at Beige Market Intelligence. The report identifies Dorel, Flir Lorex, Mattel, Motorola, Philips, Samsung, and Summer Infant as the major vendors in the global baby monitors market.

Other vendors who have prominent presence in the audio and video baby monitors segment mentioned in the report are BabyPing, Dropcam, ShenZhen Foscam, Graco, VTech, WiFi Baby, and Withings.

The report also identifies a few prominent vendors offering baby movement monitors in the market: Angelcare, Exmovere, Hisense, iBaby Guard, Jablotron, Mayborn Group, MonDevices, Owlet Baby Care, Respisense, Rest Devices, Safetosleep, Snuza International, and Tomy International.

In case you need a report on a specific market for a particular country or geography, please contact us and our research team will be glad to create a customized report for you.

