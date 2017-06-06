Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial bakery proofers market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, in the global commercial bakery proofers market, key players compete in terms of price, reliability, size, and service. Price is the major factor in the competition among players. Vendors must expand geographically while reviving the domestic demand to achieve sustained growth.

To cater to the growing demand for commercial bakery proofers, vendors are developing equipment that monitor freshness, improve safety and convenience, and extend the shelf life of baked goods. The top vendors in the market are trying to offer innovative systems that can be combined with other technologies to make the process more efficient for customers. For instance, insulating materials, heat recycling systems, and electronic thermostats are used to control the temperature inside the proofers in real time.

"Manufacturers in the market are incorporating advances in sustainable energy technology, to make these appliances more affordable for customers. Efficiency in the commercial baking equipment is the primary area of focus for manufacturers and is the principal means of upgrading their offerings in the market," says Manu Gupta, a lead food serviceresearchanalyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Baxter

Baxter manufactures products for the foodservice and food retail industries. The foodservice equipment that the company produces are proofers, retarders, oven racks, and ingredient bins. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing quality- cooking and bakery equipment. The proofers offered by Baxter are versatile. They save space and have digital control convenience and easy operation with controls and set preferences.

Doyon

Doyon is one of the leading manufacturers of bakery proofers and pizza ovens. It is recognized for its quality and service in different product offerings. The company exports its products to different international locations. The company manufactures a mobile proofer as warmer-proofer DPW10 model, which can be moved from place to place.

Empire Bakery Equipment

Empire Bakery Equipment is known for its use of top engineering technology in the development of the most reliable baking equipment. It offers products such as the high output intermediate dough proofer, which is a reliable proofing system that can be customized as per the requirement of the customers.

NU-VU Food Service Systems

NU-VU Food Service Systems is recognized as a leader in the on-premises baking equipment. The company offers a wide variety of commercial baking equipment to different types of convenience stores, foodservices, and supermarkets. The proofers that the company provides are highly effective and are also patented with the V-Air technology. This will help end-users in faster bake time compared with other proofers. The proofers of the company are incorporated with steam injection capability. This gives the bread and rolls a nice appetizing crunch and sheen.

TMB Baking

TMB Baking specializes in offering full-service baking equipment like ovens and loaders, retarders, proofers, dividers and divider rounders, and small-wares. It provides custom solutions for the clients of global artisan bakery customers in choosing equipment, spare parts, installation, and technical support for the growth of its business.

