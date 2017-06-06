Sika AG / Sika AG: CHALLENGE OF CERTAIN DECISIONS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017 BY SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sika has today been informed that Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH) challenges certain decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Sika of April 11, 2017. With its action SWH essentially challenges the re-election to the board of directors of Monika Ribar as well as Paul Hälg, Daniel Sauter, Ulrich Suter and Christoph Tobler as well as the non-election of Jacques Bischoff as a board member.



In its decision of October 27, 2016, the Cantonal Court ("Kantonsgericht") Zug held that the restriction of SWH's voting rights for the election of the Board at the Annual General Meeting 2015 pursuant to the share transfer restriction ("Vinkulierung", art. 4 of Sika's articles of association) was legal and denied all requests of SWH. SWH has filed an appeal against the judgment of the Cantonal Court. The Superior Court ("Obergericht") of Zug will decide on the appeal. Pending before the Cantonal Court of Zug are further two challenges by SWH of certain elections of the Extraordinary General Meeting of July 24, 2015, as well as of the Annual General Meeting of April 12, 2016.

