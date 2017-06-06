

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most of the tech giants in America have joined a grand coalition of U.S. businesses, cities, states and Universities that pledged to continue to work toward reducing carbon emissions despite the U.S. government's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change.



A coalition called 'We Are Still In' sent an open letter to the international community and parties to the Paris Agreement saying that in the absence of leadership from Washington, states, cities, colleges and universities, businesses and investors, representing a sizable percentage of the U.S. economy will pursue ambitious climate goals, working together to take forceful action and to ensure that the U.S. remains a global leader in reducing emissions.



Mayors of 125 cities, Governors of 9 states, 902 businesses and investors, and 183 colleges and universities are on board the movement led by philanthropist and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. 19 state attorneys general also joined the coalition.



The signatories include over 20 Fortune 500 companies, including Apple, eBay, Gap Inc., Google, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, and Nike, in addition to hundreds of small businesses.



They represent the broadest cross section of the American economy yet assembled in pursuit of climate action.



By declaring that 'we are still in,' the signatories are putting the best interests of their constituents, customers, students and communities first while assuring the rest of the world that American leadership on climate change extends well beyond the Federal government.



The international community, led by Barack Obama, made a scathing attack of the U.S. President's decision last week to pull the nation out of the Paris climate pact.



It makes the United States one of only three countries in the world who aren't a part of the Agreement. Syria and Nicaragua are the other countries.



