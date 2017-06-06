

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retailer Amazon.com will cut the membership price for low-income shoppers as a move to counter retail giant Walmart, WSJ reported.



Amazon now offers 45 percent discount on Prime Membership to $5.99 a month for those who receive government assistance. Normal monthly membership fee is $10.99, while annual fee is $99, with access to unlimited two-day shopping.



The price slash will be effective for three groups of people on government assistance. It is expected that the beneficiaries of Women, Infants and Children Nutrition Program will be benefited mostly. Amazon started accepting food stamps since last summer.



Prime Membership is considered significant for Amazon as they opt to buy more often than non-Prime members. Spending pattern also is encouraging for the online retailer. Amazon has been offering attractive offers to its Prime Membership clients. They are offering perks and one day delivery to clients. It is estimated that Amazon has 49 million Prime membership, reportedly worth $143 billion.



