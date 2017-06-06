Colin Smith joins world's largest motorsport media company as CEO

Smith to oversee Motorsport Network's continued global expansion

Former NASCAR Digital Media Vice President Colin Smith will join the Miami-based Motorsport Network as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Leveraging Motorsport.com as its core site, Motorsport Network has experienced rapid growth in the past two years to become the world's largest independent automotive and motorsport-related digital platform connecting hundreds of millions of people that love motorsport and cars.

Key expansions and acquisitions during that time have broadened Motorsport Network to now include major global online motorsport sites Motorsport.com and Autosport.com; leading automotive site Motor1.com that features one of the largest online car shopping networks in the world; a television and video network the newly-rebranded Motorsport.TV as well as combining two of the world's largest and most established motorsport image libraries, LAT Images and Sutton Images.

In total, Motorsport Network's strategic expansion has included 24 major acquisitions in less than three years.

Smith joins Motorsport Network after spending the past five years at NASCAR Digital Media. After initially overseeing the transition of NASCAR's digital rights back in-house and building their end-to-end consumer platform, he then spent the past three years running NASCAR's digital business. This included overseeing the brand's website, mobile platform, subscription products, professional services, content, distribution, digital marketing and e-commerce.

Prior to joining NASCAR Digital Media, Smith spent 15 years with Raycom Media Raycom Sports working on US collegiate sports in research, television syndication and distribution and digital business strategy.

"It is very impressive what the Motorsport Network team has already accomplished in such a short period of time," Smith said.

"They have quickly become a major player in the industry. I became acutely aware of their impact and global reach while I was running the digital business for NASCAR.

"The team has built a substantial and successful platform over the past few years and I want to help the business grow through strategic partnerships, acquisitions and new platform launches.

"Motorsport Network already has a substantial domestic and international presence in digital; over-the-top (OTT) content; television; content creation; and now, car shopping marketplace plus I believe there is much more to come."

With 27 global editions of Motorsport Network's websites, social media channels and magazines edited by local experts, Smith will oversee continued expansion of the brand as Motorsport Network targets a knowledgeable, passionate and digitally engaged audience.

"Motorsport Network's vision is obvious and shared by all to make the brand the premier, authoritative voice for all things motorsport, racing and automotive enthusiasts," Smith said.

"I learned so much at my time at NASCAR, and the connections and friendships I made will last a long time. But the opportunity to lead Motorsport Network's team and help utilize and expand our tremendous digital platform on the global stage was too good an opportunity to pass up."

Smith will play a key role in further enhancing Motorsport Network's digital platforms according to Chairman, Zak Brown.

"Colin brings great experience to this role having spent his entire career in sports media, including launching two major digital platforms," Brown said.

"Motorsport and the automotive industry is a content rich environment and Motorsport Network strives to engage, entertain and inform what already is a very passionate audience.

"There are so many opportunities through television, websites, apps the digital lines have been blurred as to how, when and where people receive and consume content and Colin's experience in leading the digital transformation for a respected brand like NASCAR will play a key role in helping Motorsport Network deliver that content to the fans.

"At Motorsport Network, we not only want to provide that content to the already engaged fan, but we want to help grow and engage new audiences in both existing and new regions of the world.

"We want to grow that fan base and also provide brands with incredible global opportunity to reach those fans who are passionate about the sport."

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network connects hundreds of millions of people who love motorsport and cars. Our technology and distinct brands distinguish our unique content and services to help us engage motorsport and auto fans in their native languages. We connect this universe with television, digital content, live events, e-commerce, gaming and social networking to unify people with a passion for all things automotive. As a global digital media company, we are your gateway to the world of motorsport and cars.

