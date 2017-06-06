sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 06.06.2017

WKN: A0J2QD ISIN: US87157B1035 Ticker-Symbol: H6K 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
06.06.2017 | 18:08
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

INVESTOR REMINDER: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ("Synchronoss" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNCR). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between December 6, 2016 and April 26, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the June 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Synchronoss shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Synchronoss made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company would not be able to meet the revenue guidance provided to investors; that Synchronoss needed to revise its prior guidance; and that as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis, at all relevant times. When this information became public, Synchronoss shares decreased in price materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE