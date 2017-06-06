Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting 06-Jun-2017 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *HELLENIC CAPITAL PLC* (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting The Company announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the office of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on 30 June 2017 at 11.30am. Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders, together with the annual report and accounts and will be available on the NEX Exchange website at the following link: http://www.nexexchange.com/member'securityid=101329 [1] Contact Details: Mark Jackson Tel: 01482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited Hugh Oram Tel: 020 7464 4090 Language: English ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: NOA TIDM: HECP Sequence No.: 4270 End of Announcement EQS News Service 580829 06-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f408799caf620c7e2d3b445cf072c3dd&application_id=580829&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

