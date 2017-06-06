

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session in the red, extending the weakness of the previous day. Investors have taken on a more defensive attitude, fleeing riskier investments in favor of safe havens. Investor sentiment has taken a hit from the continued weakness in crude oil prices, as well as the rising tensions in the Middle East.



Meanwhile, traders are also nervous ahead of a series of potentially market moving events later this week. The European Central Bank will conclude its policy meeting on Thursday, the same day that UK voters head to the polls. Traders are also looking forward to former FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony on Thursday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.71 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.71 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.75 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.04 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.73 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.01 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.50 percent.



In Frankfurt, Lufthansa climbed 1.21 percent after HSBC upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold.'



In Paris, Societe Generale decreased 1.45 percent after the bank unveiled plans to sell 23 percent of shares in its car leasing arm ALD Automotive in an initial public offering.



Airbus slipped 0.08 percent on reports that it is preparing to further cut production of the A380 superjumbo aircraft due to soft sales.



In London, Burberry dropped 3.70 percent after HSBC downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Reduce' from 'Hold.'



Convatec sank 3.95 percent after Nordic Capital and Avista raised 805 million pounds by selling significant stakes in the British medicinal products and technologies company.



Roche dropped 5.47 percent in Zurich after findings in its Aphinity study for a key breast cancer treatment showed the combination therapy was only marginally better than an older medicine.



Norsk Hydro fell 0.07 percent in Oslo. Exports of aluminum from its Qatalum metals plant in Qatar have been blocked due to a regional diplomatic row.



Eurozone investor confidence strengthened to a near decade high in June, survey results from think tank Sentix showed Tuesday. The investor confidence index rose to 28.4 in June from 27.4 in May. This was the highest reading since July 2007. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 27.4.



Eurozone retail sales grew only marginally in April as the rebound in food sales was partially offset by the weakness in non-food turnover.



Retail sales volume edged up 0.1 percent in April from March, when they rose by revised 0.2 percent, data published by Eurostat showed Tuesday. This was the fourth consecutive rise in sales. The monthly growth rate came in line with expectations.



Germany's construction activity growth improved at the second-fastest rate in over a year in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 55.3 in May from 54.6 in April.



British consumers reduced their spending as household budgets were increasingly squeezed by rising inflation, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed Tuesday. Like-for-like sales declined 0.4 percent in May from the previous year, when they advanced 0.5 percent. Sales were expected to drop 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX