Nasdaq Iceland has decided to decrease the minimum size requirement for non-displayed orders (Hidden orders) on Nasdaq Iceland's fixed income markets. As of July 6, 2017, the minimum size requirement will be ISK 200,000,000 nominal for all Icelandic fixed income instruments.



Market Segment Current minimum size New minimum size requirement requirement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX Iceland CP Fixed ISK 400,000,000 nominal ISK 200,000,000 nominal Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX Iceland DP Fixed ISK 400,000,000 nominal ISK 200,000,000 nominal Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FN ICE Fixed Income ISK 400,000,000 nominal ISK 200,000,000 nominal --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact the Nasdaq Iceland Trading division, telephone +354 525 2850, or e-mail floor.ice@nasdaq.com.