Aluminum Casting Market to Reach $79 Billion by 2022 - Investments in Automobile Industry Will Drive Demand For Cast Aluminum Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aluminum Casting Market by Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), End-use Sector (Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

It's projected that the aluminum casting market size will grow from USD 55.56 Billion in 2017 to USD 79.13 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 7.33%. The aluminum casting market is witnessing considerable growth due to advancements in technology and high efficiency of aluminum casting. The aluminum casting market has immense opportunities as aluminum is preferred over iron and steel products in the automobile industry; moreover, investments in the automobile industry is growing, which will drive the demand for cast aluminum products.

On the basis of process, the aluminum casting market is segmented into die casting, permanent mold casting, and sand casting. The die casting process is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominant market position of the die casting segment can be attributed to the excellent efficiency and the economical nature of the process that offers a broader range of shapes and components than other casting techniques. Die casting is extensively used in the automobile sector for parts such as engine blocks, wheel spacers, and valve covers.

In terms of value, the transportation segment, by end-use, is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for lighter automobiles globally, which has led to the replacement of steel and iron parts in automobiles with aluminum products. The rising demand for aluminum cast products in the transportation sector is attributed to the growing popularity of lightweight vehicles with better fuel efficiency.

In 2016, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest share of the global aluminum casting market, followed by Europe and North America. However, as the aluminum casting market in developed countries is maturing, markets in developing countries such as China, India, and Turkey are projected to grow at a higher rate from 2017 to 2022. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow faster than any other region-level market, owing to the rapid expansion of applications such as automobiles, heavy machinery, building & construction, and mass transportation. China and India, among others, are investing in the infrastructure and manufacturing industries, which is expected to drive the transportation sector in the region, and in turn, drive the aluminum casting market as well.

Companies Mentioned



Additional Companies

Alcast Technologies Ltd.

Alcoa Corporation

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco)

Arconic Inc.

Bodien Aluminum, Inc.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

Consolidated Metco, Inc.

Dre Casting

Dynacast Charlotte

Eagle Aluminum Cast Products

Endurance Technologies

Fairfield Aluminum Casting Company (FALCO)

Gibbs Die Casting Corp

Kaiser Aluminum

Kenwalt Die Casting Company

La Aluminum Casting Company

Martinrea Honsel

Nemak, S.A.B. De C.V .

. Ningbo Innovaw Mechanical Co., Ltd.

Olson Aluminum Casting

Pace Industries

Rio Tinto

Rockman Industries Ltd.

Ryobi Limited

United Company Rusal



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macroeconomic Overview



7 Aluminum Casting Market, By Process



8 Aluminum Casting Market, By End-Use Sector



9 Aluminum Casting Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bpd36/aluminum_casting

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716