

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended its first session of the holiday shortened week with a significant drop. The weak performance of index heavyweight Roche weighed on the overall market. Rising tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty heading into the UK elections also had a negative impact on investor sentiment.



Traders are also looking forward to Thursday's announcement from the European Central Bank, as well as former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the US Congress. Optimism about the economic recovery in the US has also begun to fade due to some recent disappointing economic data.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.50 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,908.27. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.40 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.32 percent.



Roche sank 5.5 percent after findings in its Aphinity study for a key breast cancer treatment showed the combination therapy was only marginally better than an older medicine.



The news out of competitor Novartis was much better, but the stock also finished lower by 0.8 percent. The company presented data on breast cancer drug Kisqali at the ASCO congress that was viewed favorably.



Cyclical stocks were also under pressure Tuesday. The luxury goods companies dropped after UK competitor Burberry was downgraded by HSBC. Swatch weakened by 3.7 percent and Richemont surrendered 3.3 percent. LafargeHolcim declined 1.9 percent, Adecco forfeited 1.7 percent and Vifor Pharma fell 2.0 percent.



The bank stocks also turned in a weak performance. Credit Suisse decreased 1.3 percent and UBS lost 0.6 percent. Julius Baer also finished lower by 1.0 percent.



Meanwhile, index heavyweight Nestlé finished higher by 0.5 percent. Sonova and Sika also gained 0.4 percent each.



