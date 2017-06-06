SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - Locus Technologies (Locus), the leader in cloud-based environmental compliance and sustainability management software, is excited to announce the addition of XML exports to the greenhouse gases (GHG) application in its Locus Platform software.

As the only software vendor that is an approved GHG verifier under the California Air Resources Board (CARB), and having performed the highest number of GHG verifications in California in 2015, Locus has prioritized enhancing its GHG application to make it easier for customers to manage greenhouse gas emission inventory tracking and reporting requirements. Locus' GHG application is fully integrated with compliance tracking, asset management, and automation (including remote sensing). The ability to generate XML reports will further streamline customers' report submission process to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The newly developed XML report generation capability allows facilities to upload their greenhouse gas data directly, instead of having to complete the complex web forms in the EPA Electronic Greenhouse Gas Reporting Tool (e-GGRT) and CARB reporting worksheets (Cal e-GGRT).

Data entry for EPA and CARB is consolidated in the GHG application, eliminating the need to maintain separate agency spreadsheets and software. This supports robust trend tracking and reporting, also reducing data entry and reporting time and opportunities for error. XML reports can be generated for many greenhouse gas subparts, including Subparts C,D,W, and NN, and they can be easily configured for any greenhouse gas industry segment.

"Many of our customers have experienced frustration with the speed and difficulty of entering their data into the state and federal GHG reporting tools. Our new XML reporting tool lets you bypass those clumsy interfaces completely," said J. Wesley Hawthorne, President of Locus. "This not only saves time, but also helps you avoid transcription errors and ensures consistency with GHG data submitted to multiple reporting programs. As more and more regulatory programs embrace automated report submittal through the XML format, Locus will continue to expand this functionality to simplify reporting for our customers."

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies is a leading sustainability software company that has been helping companies achieve environmental and compliance business excellence since 1997. Public and private companies, such as Chevron, Honeywell, Monsanto, DuPont, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, rely on Locus to manage their water quality, air, and soil data to calculate emissions including greenhouse gases, discharges, and environmental impacts. Locus provides mobile and multi-tenant SaaS and PaaS (Software as a Service/Platform-as-a-service) software solutions to build end-user configurable solutions. For more information, visit www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.

