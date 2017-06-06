GCC $1.68 Billion Smart Grid Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "GCC Smart Grid Market By Business Type (Solution, Services), By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman & Bahrain), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.

GCC smart grid market is projected to grow to $ 1.68 billion by 2026

GCC smart grid market is expected to grow tremendously on the back of deployment of smart grid infrastructure by the governments of the GCC member countries. Moreover, increasing demand for electricity in the region is bound to promulgate the development of power infrastructure across the GCC nations.

The development of smart city projects in the region would provide impetus to smart grid market during the forecast period. World Expo 2020 is scheduled to be conducted in Dubai and FIFA World Cup 2022 is also planned in Qatar; these two major events have led to a widespread infrastructure development, including augmentation in power infrastructure. The development in power infrastructure and governments' policy to deploy smart grid technologies are some other factors that will provide a big thrust to smart grid market in the GCC during the forecast period.

Few of the leading players in GCC smart grid market include Siemens AG., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Co., CISCO Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture PLC, Landis+Gyr, DTS Solution, etc.



GCC Smart Grid Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026 discusses:



GCC smart grid Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Solution (Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid Distribution Management, Smart Grid Communication, Grid Asset Management, Geographic Information System, Billing and Customer Information System) and By Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Smart Grid - Opportunity for Solutions Providers

Development of Decentralized Power Generation System

Increasing Trend of Renewable Energy

Internet of Things in Power Sector

High Per Capita Electricity Consumption in GCC

Increasing Focus on Deployment of Electric Vehicles

Renewed Focus on Demand Side Management

Growing Trend of Managed Services

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. GCC Power Sector Overview



5. GCC Smart Grid Market Outlook (2016-2026F)



6. Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Market Outlook (2016-2026F)



7. UAE Smart Grid Market Outlook (2016-2026F)



8. Qatar Smart Grid Market Outlook (2016-2026F)



9. Kuwait Smart Grid Market Outlook (2016-2026F)



10. Oman Smart Grid Market Outlook (2016-2026F)



11. Bahrain Smart Grid Market Outlook (2016-2026F)



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

CISCO Systems Inc.

DTS Solution

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corporation

Landis+Gyr

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z78nfh/gcc_smart_grid





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716