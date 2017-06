BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Paccar (PCAR) have moved notably higher during trading on Tuesday, with the truck maker jumping by 4.3 percent. Earlier in the session, Paccar reached its best intraday level in almost a month.



The advance by Paccar comes after UBS upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $75 from $66.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX