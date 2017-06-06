SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of PCM Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2017 - PCMI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of PCM Inc. ("PCM") (NASDAQ: PCMI) between June 17, 2015 and May 2, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/pcm-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) En Pointe Technologies, Inc.'s financial statements that PCM filed with the SEC materially overstated the profitability of the business; and (2) consequently, PCM's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. In April 2015, PCM acquired En Pointe Technologies, Inc. and publicly filed En Pointe's financial statements. On May 2, 2017, an article published on Seeking Alpha exposed that PCM has filed a lawsuit counterclaim alleging that En Pointe's net income was overstated and that "Had PCM known the truth about En Pointe's finances, it would not have entered into the purchase agreement" for En Pointe.

If you suffered a loss in PCM, you have until July 3, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

