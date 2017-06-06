Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from May 29, 2017 until June 2, 2017

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Notification of share buyback transactions from May 29 until June 2, 2017 Issuer Issuer's identification code (LEI code) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price Identification code of market PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2017.05.31 FR0000130577 3886 67,9572 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2017.06.01 FR0000130577 4593 68,18135859 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2017.06.01 FR0000130577 6124 68,18138798 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2017.06.01 FR0000130577 2635 68,18149526 TRQX TOTAL 17 238 68,1309

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

Publicis Groupe SA

Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board,

with share capital of 90,378,154 euros

Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris France

Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

