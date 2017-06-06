Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):
Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from May 29, 2017 until June 2, 2017
(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2016)
|Notification of share buyback transactions from May 29 until June 2, 2017
|Issuer
|Issuer's identification code (LEI code)
|Day of transaction
| Identification code
of financial instrument
| Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price
| Identification code
of market
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|2017.05.31
|FR0000130577
|3886
|67,9572
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|2017.06.01
|FR0000130577
|4593
|68,18135859
|CHIX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|2017.06.01
|FR0000130577
|6124
|68,18138798
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|2017.06.01
|FR0000130577
|2635
|68,18149526
|TRQX
|TOTAL
|17 238
|68,1309
(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.
http://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/notification-of-share-buyback-transactions-from-may-29-until-june-2-2017
