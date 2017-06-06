According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global intravenous immunoglobulins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research, "In addition to the rise in prevalence of various neurological and hematological disorders, technological advances are driving the intravenous immunoglobulin market. These advances are characterized by cost-effective purification processes, improved therapeutics of products, and minimized steps of production."

The market research analysis categorizes the global intravenous immunoglobulins market into three major segments based on therapy. They are:

Intravenous immunoglobulins market by neurology

Intravenous immunoglobins market for hematology

Intravenous immunoglobins market for immunology

Global intravenous immunoglobulins market by neurology

Neurological diseases are increasing rapidly due to factors such as lifestyle associated stress, genetical predisposition, and environmental factors. The incidents of brain and spine injury are also increasing. Therefore, it is necessary to find multiple options of treatment because neurological disorders vary between persons. Intravenous immunoglobins therapy is one of the promising options for treatment of some of the major diseases.

The current approvals and off-label use of intravenous immunoglobins for various neurological diseases is well recognized globally. The disease spectrum includes Guillain-Barre Syndrome, CIPD, Multiple focal neuropathy, Myasthenia Gravis, and a few others. The strong pipeline is expected to boost the market growth with the highlight being the ongoing study on usage of intravenous immunoglobins for Alzheimer's disease, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% -3% during 2015-2050.

Global intravenous immunoglobins market for hematology

Intravenous immunoglobins therapy is an accepted therapy for bleeding disorders such as immune thrombocytopenia purpura, alloimmune thrombocytopenia, and hemolytic disease in newborns. Almost two out of 10 newborns are diagnosed with this disorder where intravenous immunoglobulins are the first line of treatment. The prophylaxis use of intravenous immunoglobins in transplant surgeries, to avoid sepsis, is also increasing rapidly. This is expected to boost the market in the future.

"Chemical based drugs could hinder market growth for intravenous immunoglobulins owing to their low price, resulting in low patient compliance, since intravenous immunoglobulin-based treatments are cost-intensive," says Sapna.

Global intravenous immunoglobins market for immunology

Intravenous immunoglobins act on an immune system through various mechanisms such as suppression of inflammations. The disease spectrum covered by intravenous immunoglobin therapy includes primary antibody deficiencies, specific antibody deficiency, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, among others.

This is last therapy option for the treatment of any disease so the market is expected to grow at a slower rate compared with the markets for neurology and hematology. However, the inability of other molecules to provide innate immunity could be the driving factor for the use of intravenous immunoglobins therapy for the treatment of various rare and fatal diseases.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

CSL Behring

Grifols

Octapharma

Shire

