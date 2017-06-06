North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, 2022: Introduction of Smart Wireless Sensor Network for Pipeline Leak Detection - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Application (Buried, Subsea & Refinery/Petrochemical), By Source of Revenue, By Equipment, By Technology Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The North America oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market is projected to reach $ 2.17 billion by 2022

North America accounts for largest share in global oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market, on account of stringent government regulations in the region to implement leak detection systems in oil & gas pipelines and major investments in replacing aging pipeline infrastructure.

Moreover, increasing production capacities of countries such as the US and Canada is expected to further aid growth in oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market in the coming years. Pipeline infrastructure in the region is continuously expanding, and hence positively influencing North America oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market.

United States was the leading demand generator in the market, given relatively it's large population and interest in new pipeline projects such as the Keystone Pipeline.

North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses:



Market Size & Share Forecast

Regional and Country Market Analysis

Segmental Analysis - By Location of Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, and Refinery/ Petrochemical Complex), By Method of Leak Detection (Internal Vs. External), By Technology (Ultrasonic/Acoustic, Flow Monitoring, Fiber Optic, Vapor Sensing & Others), By Source of Revenue (Hardware, Software & Aftersales Services), By Equipment/Device (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Pressure Sensors/ Transducers, Intelligent Pigging/ Smart Ball Technology, Cable Sensors & Others)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Market Trends & Developments



Use of Self-propelled Robotic Devices in Pipeline Leak Detection

Introduction of Smart Wireless Sensor Network for Pipeline Leak detection

Installation of Smart Leak Detection System with CCTVs

Growing Environmental Concerns

Formation of Join Industry Projects (JIPs)

Increasing Research & Development Activities

Advancements in Intelligent Pigging Technology

Some of the leading players in North America oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market include

Honeywell International Inc.

FMC Technologies

Cameron International

Emerson Process Management

GE Oil & Gas

Agilent Technologies

Cisco Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook



5. Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6x2p4g/north_america_oil





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716