North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, 2022: Introduction of Smart Wireless Sensor Network for Pipeline Leak Detection - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Application (Buried, Subsea & Refinery/Petrochemical), By Source of Revenue, By Equipment, By Technology Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
The North America oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market is projected to reach $ 2.17 billion by 2022
North America accounts for largest share in global oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market, on account of stringent government regulations in the region to implement leak detection systems in oil & gas pipelines and major investments in replacing aging pipeline infrastructure.
Moreover, increasing production capacities of countries such as the US and Canada is expected to further aid growth in oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market in the coming years. Pipeline infrastructure in the region is continuously expanding, and hence positively influencing North America oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market.
United States was the leading demand generator in the market, given relatively it's large population and interest in new pipeline projects such as the Keystone Pipeline.
North America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses:
- Market Size & Share Forecast
- Regional and Country Market Analysis
- Segmental Analysis - By Location of Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, and Refinery/ Petrochemical Complex), By Method of Leak Detection (Internal Vs. External), By Technology (Ultrasonic/Acoustic, Flow Monitoring, Fiber Optic, Vapor Sensing & Others), By Source of Revenue (Hardware, Software & Aftersales Services), By Equipment/Device (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Pressure Sensors/ Transducers, Intelligent Pigging/ Smart Ball Technology, Cable Sensors & Others)
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends & Developments
- Use of Self-propelled Robotic Devices in Pipeline Leak Detection
- Introduction of Smart Wireless Sensor Network for Pipeline Leak detection
- Installation of Smart Leak Detection System with CCTVs
- Growing Environmental Concerns
- Formation of Join Industry Projects (JIPs)
- Increasing Research & Development Activities
- Advancements in Intelligent Pigging Technology
Some of the leading players in North America oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market include
- Honeywell International Inc.
- FMC Technologies
- Cameron International
- Emerson Process Management
- GE Oil & Gas
- Agilent Technologies
- Cisco Systems
