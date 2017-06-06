Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 6
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/06/2017) of £56.33m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/06/2017) of £43.99m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/06/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|255.75p
|17,200,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|247.68p
|Ordinary share price
|252.75p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(1.17)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|131.99p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|136.25p
|Premium to NAV
|3.23%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 02/06/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.42
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.32
|3
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.31
|4
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.25
|5
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.19
|6
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.14
|7
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|2.06
|8
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.02
|9
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.02
|10
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|2.00
|11
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.98
|12
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.93
|12
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.93
|14
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.90
|15
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.79
|16
|Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p
|1.78
|17
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.78
|18
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.75
|19
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.69
|20
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.67