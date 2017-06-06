REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Host Analytics, the leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions, today announced that Nucleus Research has placed the company in the leader quadrant of its CPM Value Matrix for the third consecutive year, based on product usability and functionality. The report cited a strong track record and consistent performance as support for the Host Analytics leadership ranking. Nucleus Research determines rankings based on customer feedback, product demonstrations, and conversations about the market with vendors and users.

"In the 2017 Matrix, Host Analytics is placed as one of the top players because it has heavily invested in both the usability and functionality of its solutions," said Anne Moxie, research Analyst at Nucleus Research. "Praise from its customers has kept the company in the Leader's quadrant, proving that the company's efforts have resulted in productivity enhancements, improved analysis, and high adoption rates."

Nucleus Research highlighted the strength of the Spring17 release of Host Analytics in the report. Several enhancements of the most recent product update were mentioned as differentiators, including enhanced user experience, support for organizations by period, the ability to perform mass employee edits in Workforce Planning, enhanced reporting, and NetSuite integration. Host Analytics introduced and demonstrated the Spring17 release at Host Analytics World last month.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Nucleus as a CPM leader for three years running," said Dave Kellogg, CEO of Host Analytics. "As cloud increasingly becomes the norm in CPM deployment, we believe our scalable, proven enterprise performance platform will continue to win out over traditional on-premises and competing cloud-based solutions."

About the Nucleus Research Value Matrix

The Nucleus Research Value Matrix categorizes vendors according to usability and functionality. This determines which solutions provide the most value to organizations, helping with technology and business decisions. Nucleus issues the Value Matrix twice a year. For more information, go to Nucleus Research.

Go to the Host Analytics website for a complimentary copy of the Nucleus Research 2017 CPM Value Matrix.

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the industry's leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions. Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $10 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. Host Analytics has 700 customers in 90 countries including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, TOMS Shoes, and Vitamin Shoppe. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

For more information about Host Analytics, please visit www.hostanalytics.com

Read the Host Analytics blog at www.hostanalytics.com/blog

Follow Host Analytics on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/host-analytics-inc

Become a fan of Host Analytics on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HostAnalyticsInc

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Stefanie Maragna

Host Analytics

(650) 430-3667

press@hostanalytics.com



