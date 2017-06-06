ProMIS Neurosciences: ProMIS Neurosciences Appoints William C. Mobley to Scientific Advisory Board

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX:PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of William C. Mobley, M.D., Ph.D., to the Company's scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Mobley is Associate Dean for Neurosciences Initiatives, Distinguished Professor of Neurosciences, Florence Riford Chair for Alzheimer Disease at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), and the university's Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Center for Research and Treatment (http://downsyndrome.ucsd.edu/).

"We are delighted that Bill has joined our renowned Scientific Advisory Board," stated Dr. Neil Cashman, ProMIS Chief Scientific Officer and co-chair of the SAB. "As one of the most prominent academic neurologists in the U.S., Bill brings an outstanding record of achievement in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. We look forward to his insightful contributions to our programs targeting toxic forms of Amyloid beta in Alzheimer's disease and Down syndrome."

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Mobley stated: "The important role played by toxic, prion-like forms of Amyloid beta in the development and progression of Alzheimer's disease is now well established. I look forward to contributing my expertise in this field to the ProMIS Scientific Advisory Board, as the Company develops antibody therapeutics selectively targeting these toxic proteins for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and potentially address the cognitive decline in Down syndrome."

William C. Mobley, M.D., Ph.D., holds numerous leadership roles across neuroscience, Alzheimer's disease, and Down syndrome at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). He is recognized nationally and internationally for his research on degenerative disease of the central nervous system. Previously, Dr. Mobley served as the John E. Cahill Family Professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at Stanford University, where he was also the founding director of the university's Neuroscience Institute.

Dr. Mobley's research focuses on the neurobiology of neuronal dysfunction in developmental and age-related disorders of the nervous system. He has conducted pioneering work on the neurobiology of Alzheimer's disease and his emphasis on the neurobiology of Down syndrome has brought new insights into the condition, including possible treatments.

Dr. Mobley has received many awards and distinctions. He is a member of the Institute of Medicine, National Academy of Sciences. He collaborated with the Dalai Lama to create the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford University. He also serves as the expert advisor to the Congressional Down Syndrome Caucus. He was recipient of the Christian Pueschel Memorial Award in 2007, the International Sisley-Jérôme Lejeune Prize in 2011 and the Dr. William Cohen Researcher of Distinction Award from the LuMind Foundation in 2015.

About the ProMIS Scientific Advisory Board

The ProMIS SAB brings together a multidisciplinary group of specialists in Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative disease along with experts in neurotoxic, prion-like misfolded proteins. In addition to Dr. Mobley, the current members of the Company's SAB are:

Todd E. Golde, M.D., Ph.D., is Director of the Center for Translational Research in Neurodegenerative Disease at the University of Florida where he directs a robust program of scientific discovery aimed at translating basic discoveries in neurodegenerative disease into diagnostics and treatments for patients. Dr. Golde is co-chair of the SAB;

Neil R. Cashman, M.D., is Chief Science Officer at ProMIS Neurosciences and Professor of Medicine at the University of British Columbia, where he holds the Canada Research Chair in Neurodegeneration and Protein Misfolding Diseases, and serves as the Director of the UBC ALS Centre. Dr. Cashman is recognized as a pioneer in the field of prion-like misfolded proteins and their role in development of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular ALS and AD. Neil Cashman is co-chair of the SAB;

Lary C. Walker, Ph.D., is Associate Professor of Neurology and Research Professor at Emory University Yerkes National Primate Research Center. Lary Walker's research has been directed toward understanding the mechanisms by which the Alzheimer-associated proteins Amyloid beta and tau form pathogenic assemblies in vivo and how these agents spread in the brain.

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a TSX listed biotech company (trading symbol: PMN.TO), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The mission of ProMIS is to discover and develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and ALS.

ProMIS Neurosciences' proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two, complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique "precision medicine" approach, ProMIS Neurosciences is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and ALS. The company has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS, and currently has a preclinical monoclonal antibody therapeutic against this target.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

