Global Polyethylene Wax (PE Wax) Market 2017-2022: Plastic & Elastomer Industry to Remain the Fastest Growing Consumer of PE Wax - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Polyethylene Wax (PE Wax) Market: Analysis By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) - By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country" report to their offering.

Global PE wax market is projected to display a good growth of over 4.75% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increasing demand from high-growth industries like plastics, coating and textiles, coupled with the rising disposable income and industrialisation in the emerging economies.

Introduction of polyethylene waxes in the market uncovered a series of new applications and initiated the necessity of detailed recognition of their properties. Polyethylene wax is manufactured by polymerization of ethylene, a derivative of crude oil. The process of polymerization of ethylene is significant as level of polymerization affects the physical properties of polyethylene wax.



PE Wax is polyethylene homopolymer wax, applied as a consistent ingredient for end formulations to improve product appearance and high thermal properties for a wide range of industries, including PVC, colour masterbatches, rubber and textiles. Global PE wax manufacturers have established several polymerization processes to produce wax with desired properties. Moreover, addition of polyethylene wax to hydrocarbon waxes increases the melting points to a marked degree.

Over the next five years, demand growth for oxidized polyethylene wax is expected to exhibit the maximum advancement, owing to high applicability in varied end-user sectors. Oxidized PE wax are increasingly being used in PVC processing, water-based wax emulsions and nonionic emulsions in several high-end manufacturing sectors including textile industry, paper coating, packaging and adhesives.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share of around 40%, in the total market in 2016, and is predicted to advance at the highest rate, owing to the soaring growth in automotive and construction sectors, economic development and rising consumer demand.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Wax Market Outlook



5. Polyethylene Wax Product Overview



6. Global Polyethylene Wax Market: Growth and Forecast



7. Global Polyethylene Wax Market-By Type (HDPE Wax, LDPE Wax, Oxidized PE Wax and Others)



8. Global Polyethylene Wax Market-By End-User Industry (Plastic & Elastomers, Paints & Coatings, Textiles, Printing Inks, and Other)



9. Global Polyethylene Wax Market: Regional Analysis



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Polyethylene Wax Market



13. SWOT Analysis -Polyethylene Wax Market



14. Supply Chain Analysis



15. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



16. Company Profiles



BASF SE

Clariant AG

Cosmic Petrochem

Euroceras

Innospec Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Trecora Chemical

WIWAX

