VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WHN) is pleased to announce that ground geophysics has commenced at its 19,012 hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), approximately 30 km south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Westhaven has engaged Peter E. Walcott & Associates Limited of Coquitlam, B.C. to survey approximately 50 line kilometres of ground magnetics. The purpose of this program is to increase the resolution of the survey to 50-m line spacing to help uncover favorable structures at the Tower, MIK and Alpine zones where drilling has traced a broad zone of near surface, lower grade gold-silver mineralization. At present the major structural direction(s) are not fully known and demagnetized linear features may be related to major structures. It is essential to determine structural controls in order to drill target structural zones that may be associated with additional zones of gold-silver mineralized veins.

There is evidence of a significant mineralized alteration system within the property where float samples grading 119 g/t gold (Au) and 273 g/t silver (Ag), veins in trenches grading 66 g/t Au, and drill intercepts of higher grade intervals including 16.7 g/t Au over 0.5 metres and 4.95 g/t Au over 0.6 metres have been encountered.

