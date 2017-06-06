MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC)(CSE: EAC.CN)(CNSX: EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and mining, is pleased to report that it has gained registration in Ukraine for the sale of its organic and patent-pending biofertilizer, Soil Activator®.

Agriculture is a significant sector of Ukraine's economy, representing 14% of total GDP in 2015.(1) Miguel Monroy, Director of Business Affairs for Earth Alive, said, "The registration process was challenging, but Ukraine is a strategic starting point for Earth Alive in Eastern Europe. It has enormous potential for agricultural growth, and actively seeks to expand its productivity in sustainable ways."

Ukraine has 32.5 million hectares in arable crops,(2) which benefit from the country's rich soil resources. The main crops are wheat, sunflower and corn, and a significant 800,000 hectares are dedicated to fruit and vegetable production. Earth Alive's Chief Agronomist, Simon Neufeld, stated, "Soil Activator® has a proven track record of increasing production and economic returns in a broad range of field and horticultural crops, including corn. Ukraine is perfectly positioned to benefit from Soil Activator® as the country seeks to expand its agricultural output while protecting its soil and water resources."

Initial commercialization and distribution in Ukraine is underway, and product has been shipped to the region. Farm applications have already begun for the current growing season, including on-farm commercial tests in corn by a very large Ukrainian agroindustrial company.

Michael K. Warren, Chief Executive Officer, concluded, "Registration in Ukraine gives Earth Alive new visibility in the European market, and begins the company's expansion in this dynamic region."

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry, and dust control for the mining industry.

