MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- In a move that addresses new Mac owners by providing them with the capacity and performance needed for even the most demanding projects, Promise Technology today announced the addition of four new models to its lineup of industry-leading Pegasus desktop RAID storage system. The new Pegasus3 R4, R6 and R8 models feature more capacity -- 16, 36 and 64 (and 80) terabytes (TB), respectively -- and bring lightning-fast 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt™3 performance to rich media workflows.

The addition of new Pegasus3 models also continues Promise's tradition of being in lockstep with the latest from Apple, as they are an ideal storage complement to the new iMac and MacBook Pro offerings. In fact, Pegasus3 solutions were showcased during Apple's keynote presentation at WWDC 2017 yesterday, alongside the just announced iMac and MacBook Pro models. Pegasus3 models are tested, performance tuned and ready to 'go out of the box' for Mac users with a 1m 40 Gb/s Active Thunderbolt™3 cable for easy, high-speed connectivity.

Highly optimized for performance and content protection, the new Pegasus3 models deliver the blistering speed required for generating high-resolution video and rich media content, but they take it one step further by offering the safety and security of full-featured RAID protection. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports provide fast connectivity and the ability to easily connect up to 6 daisy-chained devices on a single port.

A leading storage solutions provider, Promise is well known for being at the forefront of Thunderbolt technology. The company was the first to introduce storage solutions for both Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt 2, and its initial Thunderbolt 3 storage devices were among the first to be announced.

"Our new Pegasus3 models with Thunderbolt 3 are the perfect storage solution for users wanting to take full advantage of the incredible performance and capabilities of the new iMac and MacBook Pro," noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA.

Additionally, when combined with its Apollo Cloud personal cloud storage device, Promise's lineup of Pegasus3 models allow creative professionals to easily and securely synchronize and share small clips or low-resolution review files. Group members can review and comment via their mobile devices while on the go. Details can be found here. Further enhancing the collaboration factor is the fact that, when combined with Promise's SANLink Series, the new Pegasus3 models can be shared over a local workgroup -- please click here for more information.

Pricing and Availability

The new Pegasus3 models will initially be available in North America. Preorders can be made through Amazon.com and select resellers. Availability will expand to additional regions later in Q2. For more information, please visit www.promise.com and follow Promise Technology on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Promise Technology

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post-production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.

