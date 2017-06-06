Global $58.71 Billion Mobile Gaming Market, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Gaming Market, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023 - (Focus on Android & iOS Platform, Gaming Genre - Action/Adventure, Arcade, Strategy & Brain, Casino, Casual, Sport and Role Playing Games)" report to their offering.

The analyst believes that the global mobile gaming market will grow at a single digit CAGR and reach over $58.71 billion by 2023



Mobile gaming industry has undergone a transformation in the past 5 years. In the past 5 years the gaming industry has evolved and new business models have emerged. The diverse consumer base has paved way for an array of new revenue streams and integrated payment solutions ranging from subscriptions fees, pay-per-play, in-app purchases, royalties to premium account and upgrade remunerations.



In terms of gaming genre, strategy and brain games had the largest share in 2016 and these games are expected to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period. Their large revenue can be attributed to the widespread success of games such as Clash of Clans, Game of War: Fire Age and Puzzles and Dragons, each of which bring in billions in terms of revenue each year and are top grossing games in most of the countries.



The ongoing technological advancements, coupled with the rising demand for interactive entertainment on portable devices, are the key factors that have led to the growth of mobile gaming industry. Even the decline in console gaming market has led to an increase in the shift of developers towards mobile games. Minimal initial investment required to develop games has resulted in abundance of mobile games across iOS and Android platforms.

Detailed company profiles for players such as Activison Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Glu Mobile, Square Enix, Ubisoft group, Gameloft and Zynga also form a critical part of the report.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Mobile Gaming Market Research Methodology



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Proliferation of Smartphones

2.1.2 Increasing Availability of High Speed Internet Connection

2.1.3 Growing Middle Class and Large Youth Population in Emerging Nations

2.1.4 Freemium Business Model

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Continuous Need for Innovation

2.2.2 Piracy

2.2.3 Insufficient Funds leading to lack of Marketing

2.2.4 Fear of Fraudulent Practices and Security

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

2.3.2 Growth of Independent(Indie) Games

2.3.3 Subscription based Games

2.3.4 Advertisements

2.3.5 Partnerships



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2.2 Product Development and Launches

3.2.3 Partnerships, Joint Ventures and Collaborations

3.2.4 Business Expansion

3.2.5 Lawsuits

3.2.6 Others

3.3 Industry Attractiveness



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Evolution of Mobile Gaming Market

4.2 Mobile Games Mapping with Key Developers

4.3 Mobile Gaming Ecosystem

4.4 Revenue Model Analysis



5 Mobile Gaming Market by Genre

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of Mobile Gaming Market

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market by Genre

5.3.1 Action/Adventure Games

5.3.2 Arcade Games

5.3.3 Strategy and Brain Games

5.3.4 Casino Games

5.3.5 Casual Games

5.3.6 Sport Games



6 Mobile Gaming Market by Geography



7 Company Profiles



Activision Blizzard

DeNa Co., Ltd.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Fanatee

GREE International Entertainment

Glu Mobile

HalfBrick

Kabam

Ketchapp Games

Playphone

Rovio Entertainment Limited

Square Enix

Storm8

Supercell

Tribeflame OY

Ubisoft Group

Vivendi Games (Gameloft)

Wargaming

Wooga GmbH

ZeptoLab

Zynga Inc.

