

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has suggested the mainstream media is trying to force him off social media in an effort to deny him a way to deliver an unfiltered message to American people.



'The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out,' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.



He added, 'Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH.'



The comments come as Trump has recently faced increased criticism about his use of Twitter due to controversial tweets about his proposed travel ban and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.



White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has argued that the media has become obsessed with the president's use of Twitter.



Conway suggested in an interview on NBC's 'Today' on Monday that the media has been more focused on Trump's frequent tweets than his actions as president.



The media has 'this obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president,' Conway said.



(Photo: Marc Nozell)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX