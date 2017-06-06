Global Automotive LiDAR Market, Analysis & Forecast 2017-2026: Growing Demand for Miniaturized Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive LiDAR Market, Analysis & Forecast - 2017 to 2026 (Focus on Different LiDAR Type and Technology Level)" report to their offering.

The global automotive LiDAR market was anticipated to be $65 million in the year 2016

Due to increasing number of automated vehicles and anticipated decrease in manufacturing price of LiDAR systems, these factors are expected to drive the automotive LiDAR market at a double digit CAGR in the time period 2017-2027.



At present, mechanical LiDARs dominate the global automotive LiDAR market, due to an extensive demand for these LiDARs for purposes of testing of automated vehicle prototype Mechanical LiDARs are bulky, fragile and are expensive in nature, moreover, mechanical LiDARs offer various forms of challenges to the vehicle designer in the process of integration of the technology in the vehicles. Therefore, solid-state LiDARs are expected to enjoy market dominance over that of mechanical LiDARs in the upcoming years.



Lower levels of automation require single LiDARs to be integrated in a system as lower amount of surrounding data is required. However, with the increase in level of automation, multiple LiDARs are required to meet the data requirements of the automated systems. Currently, LiDARs for level 3 and level 4 automation contributes the major share of the global automotive LiDAR market, while LiDARs for level 2 and level 5 are still under development phases. Due to an expected increase in the number of high end automated vehicles, a high potential growth rate is anticipated for the automotive LiDAR market in the near future.



Europe, being home to a number of autonomous vehicle OEMs and major LiDARs manufacturers, contributes a major part of the growth of the automotive LiDAR market. The European players are actively expanding their footprints in the industry to attain a dominant grip over the market presence. These efforts include partnerships and collaborations with both local and foreign players. At the same time, North America, being one of the most technologically advanced regions, and headquarters for several emerging players, is expected to lead the market of automotive LiDARs in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the demand of automotive LiDARs in the APAC region is limited only to certain countries only. However, due to the presence of major automakers and increasing number of automated vehicle prototypes, the demand of automotive LiDARs in this region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the upcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Research Scope & Methodology



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of LiDARs in Automobiles

2.1.2 Superior Performance of LiDARs as Compared to Other Sensors

2.1.3 Growing Demand for Miniaturized Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Sensors

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 High Price of Automotive LiDAR

2.2.2 Inaccurate Outputs in Adverse Weather Conditions

2.2.3 Complex Design and Development of LiDAR Safety Systems

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of LiDAR Among Different Level of Automations

2.3.2 High Anticipated Growth Rate For Solid State LiDAR Manufacturers

2.3.3 High Potential Growth for Semi-Conductor Companies in the Automotive Industry



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Share Analysis

3.4 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Patent Analysis

4 Global Automotive LiDAR Market Analysis and Forecast

4.1 Assumptions & Limitations for Market Size Calculations

4.2 Technology Road Map

4.3 Market Overview



5 Global Automotive LiDAR Market by LiDAR Type

5.1 Mechanical Automotive LiDAR

5.2 Solid State Automotive LiDAR



6 Global Automotive LiDAR Market by Technology Level

6.1 Level 2 (Partial Automation) Automotive LiDAR Market Size, 2016-2026

6.2 Level 3 (Conditional Automation) Automotive LiDAR Market, 2016-2026

6.3 Level 4 (High Automation) Automotive LiDAR Market

6.4 Level 5 (Full Automation) Automotive LiDAR Market



7 Global Automotive LiDAR Vehicle Market by Geography



8 Company Profiles



Benewake Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

GeoDigital International Inc.

IBEO Automotive Systems GmBH

Innoviz Technologies

LeddarTech

Osram Licht AG

Phantom Intelligence Inc.

Princeton Lightwave Inc.

Quanergy Systems Inc.

SensL Technologies Ltd

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

TriLumina, Corp.

Velodyne Lidar

