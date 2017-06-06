

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has commenced a investigation after frozen yellowfin tuna was recalled due to hepatitis A contamination.



The FDA said that the agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are assisting state and local officials in assessing the risk of hepatitis A virus exposure from contaminated frozen tuna. The tuna was sold by Hawaii-based Hilo Fish Company that had sourced the tuna from Sustainable Seafood Company, Vietnam, and Santa Cruz Seafood Inc., Philippines.



The FDA is working with Hilo and other distributors to ensure that the companies remove product from the market.



The recalled products are 8-ounce tuna steaks with an expiration date of October 1, 2018, and individual vacuum packed 15-pound frozen tuna cubes dated April 1, 2019. Case codes are available on FDA website.



Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the hepatitis A virus. It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stools.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX