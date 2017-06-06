Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Organic Soy Protein Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Organic Soy Protein Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 18.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $971.16 million by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the World, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

Healthy eating is increasingly on consumers' agendas

Increase in government support for organic farming

Consumer perception of organic food in emerging markets

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Organic Soy Protein Market, By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Flours

Other Organic Soy Protein Types

5 Organic Soy Protein Market, By Flavor Type

Liquid

Dry

6 Organic Soy Protein Market, By Application

Bakery confectionery

Dairy alternatives

Functional foods

Infant formula

Meat alternatives

7 Organic Soy Protein Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

ADM

Agrawal Oil Biochem

Armor Proteins

Biopress S.A.S.

Burcon NutraScience

Devansoy Inc.

Dupont

Frank Food Products

George Weston Foods

Harvest Innovations

Hodgson Mill

Natural Products Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

The Scoular Company

World Food Processing

