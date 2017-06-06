Most organizations now have access to immense amounts of data through multiple channels. It is therefore important to find the correct technology and services to manage this data and take advantage of the insights it can provide.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions provide big data tools, technologies, capabilities, and frameworks to handle the volume, variety, and velocity of data to help companies make informed business decisions, while ensuring information privacy and security. The result issavings of up to 35% in terms of cost of failure and of maintenance

Big Data Analytics Market Trends

Big data is impacting every part of the food industry, from farming to retail and food service. Precision agriculture, for example, uses analytics to micromanage crops, giving each different product and area of the farm individualized treatment in order to optimize both quantity and quality. On the other end of the process, restaurants are using analytics to detect patterns such as the highest-performing menu items in different regions, how much food needs to be stocked and prepared for a given week or even a particular time of day, and what building layout provides the best and most efficient experience.

Quantzig recently leveraged big data analytics to develop a product recommendation platform for customers of a fast food chain. The client wanted to be able to assess the nature of individual customers and recommend the right products to them for effective cross-selling and up-selling. Quantzig segmented stores based on factors such as demographics and location, and created an algorithm to determine correlation between different products based on customer behavior. As a result, the client saw improvement in cross-selling and up-selling opportunities, resulting in greater profitability.

Quantzig provides industry-leading data governance practices to help clientsmanage storage and integration of big data, as well as set up analytical frameworks to derive real-time insights that facilitate informed decisions. Our food analytics solutions use predictive and prescriptive analytics to support companies with critical decision making capabilities in the areas of pricing, product promotion, and demand forecasting.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

