Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Pipeline Market to Reach $ 19 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Rising Production from Offshore Fields - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Pipeline Market By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene & Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
The Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market is projected to reach $ 19.16 billion by 2022.
Asia-Pacific houses number of developing countries such as China and India, which is the major factor for rising demand for energy from these countries. Hence, oil & gas pipeline network within and outside these countries are likely to expand further in the coming years. Moreover, growth in Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market can also be attributed to construction of new pipelines as well as upgradation of existing pipelines. Hence, aforementioned factors are anticipated to fuel growth in Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market through 2022.
Few of the leading players in Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market includes China National Petroleum Corporation, CHELPIPE, National Oilwell Varco, Welspun Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Seamless Limited, General Electric, TechnipFMC, and Subsea.
Market Drivers:
- Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure
- Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure
- Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network
- Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments
- Demand From Downstream Applications
- Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas
- Rising Production from Offshore Fields
