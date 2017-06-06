sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Pipeline Market to Reach $ 19 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Rising Production from Offshore Fields - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Pipeline Market By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene & Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market is projected to reach $ 19.16 billion by 2022.

Asia-Pacific houses number of developing countries such as China and India, which is the major factor for rising demand for energy from these countries. Hence, oil & gas pipeline network within and outside these countries are likely to expand further in the coming years. Moreover, growth in Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market can also be attributed to construction of new pipelines as well as upgradation of existing pipelines. Hence, aforementioned factors are anticipated to fuel growth in Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market through 2022.

Few of the leading players in Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market includes China National Petroleum Corporation, CHELPIPE, National Oilwell Varco, Welspun Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Seamless Limited, General Electric, TechnipFMC, and Subsea.

Market Drivers:

  • Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure
  • Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure
  • Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network
  • Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments
  • Demand From Downstream Applications
  • Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas
  • Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Companies Mentioned

  • CHELPIPE
  • China National Petroleum Corporation
  • General Electric
  • Maharashtra Seamless Limited
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Subsea
  • TechnipFMC
  • Welspun Corporation Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook
5. Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Trends & Developments
8. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qppr8b/asiapacific_oil

© 2017 PR Newswire