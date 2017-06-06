Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Pipeline Market to Reach $ 19 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Rising Production from Offshore Fields - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Pipeline Market By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene & Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market is projected to reach $ 19.16 billion by 2022.

Asia-Pacific houses number of developing countries such as China and India, which is the major factor for rising demand for energy from these countries. Hence, oil & gas pipeline network within and outside these countries are likely to expand further in the coming years. Moreover, growth in Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market can also be attributed to construction of new pipelines as well as upgradation of existing pipelines. Hence, aforementioned factors are anticipated to fuel growth in Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market through 2022.



Few of the leading players in Asia-Pacific oil & gas pipeline market includes China National Petroleum Corporation, CHELPIPE, National Oilwell Varco, Welspun Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Seamless Limited, General Electric, TechnipFMC, and Subsea.



Market Drivers:



Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure

Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure

Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network

Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments

Demand From Downstream Applications

Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas

Rising Production from Offshore Fields



Companies Mentioned



CHELPIPE

China National Petroleum Corporation

General Electric

Maharashtra Seamless Limited

National Oilwell Varco

Subsea

TechnipFMC

Welspun Corporation Limited



