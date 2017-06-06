Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2017) - XBRL Canada is pleased to announce that it will be holding a Workshop on June 19, 2017 from 8:30 AM - 1:00 PM at the Offices of CPA Canada 9th floor, 277 Wellington St, Toronto, Ontario.

The Workshop will be geared towards SEC Reporting Issuers and address the SEC announcements on March 1, 2017 regarding XBRL for IFRS Reporting Issuers and the SEC announcement regarding Inline XBRL.

Rule 33-9002 of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires all US domestic and foreign private issuers who submit financial reports using US GAAP or IFRS to the SEC to provide financial statement information in XBRL (Extensible Business Reporting Language). While US GAAP filers have been providing XBRL versions of their reports for many years now, IFRS filers were unable to comply because of the lack of a supported IFRS taxonomy.

In March, 2016, the SEC announced support of the IFRS taxonomy, a move that brings into force the SEC rule for IFRS users.

In this session, you will learn:

How the SEC's support for the 2016 IFRS Taxonomy means IFRS Filers will be required to provide XBRL, and when. What filers and those that support them need to know about Rule 33-9002, the EDGAR Filer Manual, and other resources to help prepare XBRL files. About Inline XBRL, and plans that may impact all XBRL filers, including experienced US GAAP Filers and new IFRS Filers.

The workshop will be presented by an internationally known XBRL specialist who has been involved in educating the XBRL community on behalf of XBRL International, XBRL US and XBRL Canada for many years.

CPA Credit is available for this event.

To Register for this event, click here or visit http://xbrl.ca/63-slider/176-slide-4

About XBRL Canada

XBRL Canada (www.xbrl.ca) is the Canadian jurisdiction of XBRL International and largely funded and administered by CPA Canada. The purpose of XBRL Canada is to provide support and encouragement for the adoption of eXtensible Business Reporting Language in Canada. XBRL is widely used around the world and recognized as the leader in advanced electronic business and financial reporting.

To strive towards its goals, XBRL Canada holds seminars and webinars and issues various publications, including its bi-monthly Newsletter. It also leads projects to test and explore XBRL usage in various settings.

For further information, please contact: XBRL Canada, Gerald Trites, Project Director, (416) 602-3931, Email: gtrites@cpacanada.ca