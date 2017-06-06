REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, celebrates the month of June and the start of the Summer Solstice at two leading semiconductor events.

It will exhibit at the sixth annual Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Silicon Summit Wednesday, June 14, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Mountain View, Calif. Attendees who stop by the ESD Alliance booth will be able to meet Executive Director Bob Smith and learn about its programs, initiatives and current trends in the industry.

The following week, the semiconductor design ecosystems heads to Austin, Texas, for the Design Automation Conference (DAC), co-sponsored by the ESD Alliance. Events kick-off Sunday, June 18, and go through Thursday, June 22, with exhibits running Monday through Wednesday from10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center.

The ESD Alliance at DAC

The ESD Alliance will be in Booth #2123 with information about its various programs, copies of its latest newsletter and giveaways for members and companies interested in joining. The newsletter includes a viewpoint from ESD Alliance Chairman of the Board Grant A. Pierce, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sonics, Inc., supplier of on-chip network (NoC) and power management technologies and services.

"Electronic Design Automation (EDA) in the Age of the System," hosted by the ESD Alliance, will update attendees on the state of EDA. Chief Analyst Laurie Balch of Gary Smith EDA will present the firm's findings Sunday from 5 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in Ballroom D of the convention center. A DAC reception immediately follows on the Fourth Floor Foyer.

Alliance Board Members will have visible roles in the DAC program, starting with Amit Gupta, president and CEO from Solido Design Automation, who will moderate a panel titled, "EDA Powered by Machine Learning," It will be held Monday in Room 10AB from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

A "One-On-One" discussion with Lip-Bu Tan, president and CEO of Cadence Design Systems, and Ed Sperling, editor-in-chief of Semiconductor Engineering, will be held Monday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at the DAC Pavilion. Tan will share insights about big changes in the data center and end markets, the rise of machine learning, growing challenges in system design, and what to watch for in China.

Gupta and Dean Drako, IC Manage's president and CEO, will be panelists in the Troublemaker's Panel moderated by John Cooley, founder of DeepChip.com, Monday from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. in Room 10AB. Jim Hogan, managing partner of Vista Ventures, who often moderates ESD Alliance panels, will also participate.

Synopsys' chairman and co-CEO Aart de Geus talks with Sperling about the rise of "smart" everything -- the third generation of electronics -- the drivers, important trends and future possibilities for the silicon-to-software ecosystem. The DAC Pavilion "One-On-One" session will be held Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

During a DAC Pavilion Sky Talk, ARM's CEO Simon Segars and Lucio Lanza, managing director of Lanza techVentures, explore connections between the digital world and physical world with Sperling Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 1:25 p.m.

Wally Rhines, CEO of Mentor, a Siemens Business, and Sperling review major changes in design and EDA, including the fallout from semiconductor mergers, growth of electronic system design, and the IoT and IIoT. The "One-On-One" will be held Wednesday at the DAC Pavilion from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Parties Co-Sponsored by The ESD Alliance

The ESD Alliance will co-sponsor several evening parties Monday and Tuesday. This year's benefit party sponsored by Heart of Technology (HOT), a philanthropic organization founded by Jim Hogan, will be held Monday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Speakeasy. The beneficiary will be the Gary Smith Memorial Scholarship Endowment at San Jose State University. Alliance member company sponsors are ARM, Cadence, Mentor, OneSpin, Pulsic, Real Intent, Runtime Design Automation, Sonics, Synopsys and Teklatech.

Stars of IP hosted by ESD member company Silvaco will be held Tuesday from 7 p.m. until midnight also at Speakeasy. Other ESD Alliance members co-sponsoring the evening include ARM, CAST, SoC Solutions, Sonics and Synopsys. ESD Alliance member OneSpin is presenting "Verified," a new DAC party with a verification theme. It will be held Tuesday as well from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. at Easy Tiger. ESD Alliance member companies Blue Pearl and Verific Design Automation are co-sponsors. A limited number of tickets for both is available at the ESD Alliance booth.

Member Companies Exhibiting at DAC

Member companies exhibiting this year include Ansys (Booth #647); ARM (Booth #729); Blue Pearl (Booth #1120); Cadence (Booths #107 and #507); CAST (Booth #1124); ClioSoft (Booth #613); Concept Engineering (Booth #1028); Dassault Systemes (Booth #1041); Helic (Booth #341); IC Manage (Booth #1539); ICScape (Booth #1433); Intel (Booth #329); and Keysight Technologies (Booth #1229).

Also, Lorentz Solution (Booth #713); Mentor (Booth #947); Methodics (Booth #1513); OneSpin (Booth #1547); Pulsic (Booth #847); Real Intent (Booth #928); Runtime Design Automation (Booth #321); Sage Design Automation (Booth #513); Sigasi (Booth #1922); Silvaco (Booth #1447); Solido (Booth #1113); Synopsys (Booths #147 and #359); Teklatech (Booth #441); and Verific (Booth #639).

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

