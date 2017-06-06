Anik Singal Launches Second Edition Of The Circle Of Profit

GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Anik Singal, a bestselling author, is proud to announce that he has launched the second edition of his popular book, The Circle of Profit, on the Amazon marketplace. The book is available exclusively through https://www.amazon.com/Anik-Singal/e/B00TLANIRW and can be ordered in paperback, or downloaded for the Kindle edition. This second edition is expected to become as popular as the first, providing further updates, hints, and tips for those who want to build a successful business.

Singal himself says: "I started my first online business around a decade ago in my dorm room. It took me about a year and a half to get anywhere, but I am so happy I persevered. It took me only a few years to build a global business that generates in excess of $10 million per year. And my book will teach you how to do the same, while helping you to avoid the mistakes I made along the way."

As shown in his biography, which can be accessed at https://www.amazon.com/s?ie=UTF8&page=1&rh...27%3AAnik%20Singal, Singal has been recognized as a Top 3 Entrepreneur under 25 by BusinessWeek, and his online business has been an Inc 500 company for two years straight. Today, he has shifted his focus on coaching other entrepreneurs and attending motivational speaking events.

Those who have read the first edition of Singal's book have been full of praise about his refreshing approach to imparting knowledge. "This book is a simple inspiring piece, that explains how simple internet marketing can be with the right tools. The stories that lace this book, unravel simple principles that can change your paradigm in moments if your open to receive the gems that lie within them..." says an Amazon customer.

To further assist those who also want to start an online business, Anik Singal has launched The Affiliate Classroom, which can be accessed through http://affiliatesummit.com/anik-singal/. Here, people can see how he has managed to sell in excess of $70 million in different products, using nothing but simple systems from his laptop. His goal is to make sure anyone is able to achieve full financial freedom, like him, through coaching, tips, and his various books.

