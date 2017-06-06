

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former FBI Director James Comey will be free from constraints when he delivers his highly anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., predicted on Monday.



Burr told reporters Comey has spoken with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and will not be 'fenced off' on the items he intends to talk about.



'He can't talk about anything that's classified in an open session,' Burr said, 'but I haven't gotten any indication that he is constrained in any way, shape or form as a public citizen.'



The Republican Senator noted the hearing is about Russian involvement in the presidential election but indicated he expects Comey to be questioned about his private conversation with President Donald Trump.



Recent media reports have claimed Trump urged Comey to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's contact with Russian officials.



Comey, who was fired last month, is 'looking forward to having the opportunity to publicly share his thoughts and views,' Burr said.



A White House spokesman revealed Monday that Trump will not invoke executive privilege in order to block Comey from testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX