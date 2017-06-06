Technavio's latest market research report on the global personal care ingredients marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006468/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global personal care ingredients market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on cosmetics and toiletrysector says, "The demand for personal care ingredients is driven by consumers' rising disposable income and their increased awareness of the benefits of using better quality skin care, hair care, and oral care products. The rising pollution level in several countries is another factor driving the skin care and hair care product segment."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global personal care ingredients market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growth from natural ingredients and organic personal care market

Growing demand for multi-functional products

Halal cosmetics growth prospect

Growth from natural ingredients and organic personal care market

The growth of natural and organic personal care products is rising rapidly and is expected to continue at this pace during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the awareness among consumers about various side-effects caused by using chemical-based synthetic products. Increased realization of the advantages of personal care products made of organic ingredients, such as almond, palm, jojoba, etc. is a key driver of the global personal care ingredients market.

In recent times, most organic products come with certifications proving that they are made of organic ingredients and do not contain ingredients such as phthalates, parabens, aluminum salts, and petrochemicals. These certifications are helping to drive the sales of these products sales as consumers have more faith in certified products.

Growing demand for multi-functional products

The rising demand for multifunctional personal care products is an important driver of the global personal care ingredients market. Personal care and beauty products that offer multiple benefits are popular in the market, especially among consumers who have busy schedules and are cost conscious. Therefore, they opt for streamlined solutions. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on developing products that perform at least two functions. For instance, UV protection products, which can also be used as makeup are a commonly used multi-functional product.

Therefore, with the growing demand for personal care products with multiple benefits, the demand for personal care ingredients is also on the rise. This is expected to drive the growth of the market significantly during the forecast period.

Halal cosmetics growth prospect

Halal cosmetics do not contain animal-derived ingredients and alcohol content, and are subject to halal regulation. Hence, they are considered pure and relatively hygienic compared with regular cosmetics. Increased awareness among the young Muslim population about their religious obligations and set practices has also added to the widespread awareness of halal cosmetics, especially in countries with a large Muslim population base.

"Consumers are gaining confidence in various beauty care products with an increase in halal branding by vendors. This is driving the growth of the global halal cosmetics market, including the global personal care ingredients market," says Brijesh.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Nail Care Market 2017-2021

Global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market 2017-2021

Global Novelty Hair Color Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they are published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like apparel and textileluggage, and pet supplies. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006468/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com