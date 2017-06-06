Infintech Designs: New Orleans Web Design Company Launches Live Chat

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Infintech Designs, a web design company in New Orleans, LA, has announced that they have launched a 24/7 live chat facility on their website. This chat option appears as soon as someone visits the company's home page at www.infintechdesigns.com, and this is staffed around the clock. It can be used by existing and prospective clients alike for any questions they may have.

Brian Hong from Infintech Designs says: "We want to make sure that we are always there for anyone. This is why we offer a free, no obligation website consultation to show people what their current standing is, and how they can improve on it. Nevertheless, we wanted to take it one step further by having round the clock availability to anyone with any questions on web design and other services."

The chat facility is available for questions about any of the services that Infintech Designs offers. These include free website audit and consultation, search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click (PPC) marketing, custom web design, local SEO, maps SEO, and content management.

"With our custom website design and SEO services, businesses in New Orleans and beyond can rank well on Google searches performed by local customers - even for the most competitive keywords," adds Brian Hong. "Infintech Designs is an experienced, New Orleans web design company that understands how to drive targeted traffic to your website resulting in more leads and sales for your business through effective data driven strategies that are focused on SEO."

As a full service digital marketing agency, Infintech Design has made a very good name for itself in the New Orleans local area and beyond, so much so, in fact, that they are ranked as a five star business on Google+. Marty B., for instance, says: "I run a small rehabilitation clinic so personal attention is very important to me and you can't beat these guys when it comes to that. They also offer very good pricing and were able to work within the budget that I had discussed with them. I am very pleased with the website and the logo they created for me."

Contact Infintech Designs:

Brian Hong

504-717-4837

info@infintechdesigns.com

Infintech Designs 3436 Magazine St., #120 New Orleans, LA 70115

SOURCE: Infintech Designs