Instant Adhesives Market is Projected to Reach USD 2.38 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Demand for Miniaturization & Automation in the Electronics Industry - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Instant Adhesive Market - Global Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The instant adhesives market is projected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2017 and 2022.

The demand for instant adhesives has increased in the recent years due to their increased consumption in the Asia-Pacific region. High growth in the end-use industries of Asia-Pacific and miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry are fueling the demand for instant adhesives.

The growth of the instant adhesives market is largely driven by their increased demand from the medical and transportation segments. Manufacturers of instant adhesives are trying to cater to this increased demand for instant adhesives, which, in turn, is leading to expansion of their businesses. However, low durability and high cost of instant adhesives compared to other types of adhesives is restricting the growth of the global instant adhesives market.



Drivers:



High Growth in the End-Use Industries of Asia-Pacific

Properties of Instant Adhesives Such as Fast Curing and Excellent Bonding Strength

Increasing Demand for Miniaturization and Automation in the Electronics Industry

Restraints:



Durability of Instant Adhesives is Low

Too Costly Compared to Other Adhesives

Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Bostik SA

Chemence Limited

Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC.

Dymax Corporation

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Company

Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW)

Lord Corporation

Loxeal Engineering Adhesives

Masterbond

Parson Adhesives Inc.

Permabond LLC.

Pidilite Industries Limited

Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC

Sika AG

Toagosei Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Instant Adhesives Market, By Substrate



8 Instant Adhesives Market, By Curing Process



9 Instant Adhesives Market, By Chemistry & Sub-Chemistry



10 Instant Adhesives Market, By Application



11 Instant Adhesives Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles

