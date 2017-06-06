Instant Adhesives Market is Projected to Reach USD 2.38 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Demand for Miniaturization & Automation in the Electronics Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Instant Adhesive Market - Global Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.
The instant adhesives market is projected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2017 and 2022.
The demand for instant adhesives has increased in the recent years due to their increased consumption in the Asia-Pacific region. High growth in the end-use industries of Asia-Pacific and miniaturization and automation in the electronics industry are fueling the demand for instant adhesives.
The growth of the instant adhesives market is largely driven by their increased demand from the medical and transportation segments. Manufacturers of instant adhesives are trying to cater to this increased demand for instant adhesives, which, in turn, is leading to expansion of their businesses. However, low durability and high cost of instant adhesives compared to other types of adhesives is restricting the growth of the global instant adhesives market.
Drivers:
- High Growth in the End-Use Industries of Asia-Pacific
- Properties of Instant Adhesives Such as Fast Curing and Excellent Bonding Strength
- Increasing Demand for Miniaturization and Automation in the Electronics Industry
Restraints:
- Durability of Instant Adhesives is Low
- Too Costly Compared to Other Adhesives
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- Bostik SA
- Chemence Limited
- Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC.
- Dymax Corporation
- Franklin International
- H.B. Fuller
- Henkel AG & Company
- Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW)
- Lord Corporation
- Loxeal Engineering Adhesives
- Masterbond
- Parson Adhesives Inc.
- Permabond LLC.
- Pidilite Industries Limited
- Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC
- Sika AG
- Toagosei Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Instant Adhesives Market, By Substrate
8 Instant Adhesives Market, By Curing Process
9 Instant Adhesives Market, By Chemistry & Sub-Chemistry
10 Instant Adhesives Market, By Application
11 Instant Adhesives Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tmtvss/instant_adhesive
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716