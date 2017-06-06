IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Eco Science Solutions, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Eco Science Solutions, Inc. ("Eco Science" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: ESSI) for possible violations of federal securities laws between May 1, 2017 and May 19, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the July 24, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Eco Science made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that its plan for strategic acquisitions lacked veracity; consequently, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On May 19, 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a temporary suspension of trading Eco Science securities "because of concerns regarding the accuracy and adequacy of publicly disseminated information concerning, among other things, ESSI's proposed acquisition of Ga-Du Bank, Inc."

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC